El departamento de Salud del Gobierno vasco ha decidido restringir las salidas y las visitas de los ancianos en las residencias, así como cerrar los centros de día para dependientes y las colonias para niños y jóvenes en todo Euskadi.
La medida se ha tomado con el fin de frenar el aumento de contagios, que en las últimas horas han sumado un total de 115 nuevos infectados por la covid-19.
La consejera de Salud del Gobierno Vasco, Nekane Murga, ha hecho este anuncio e informado de los últimos datos de evolución de la pandemia de coronavirus en el País Vasco en una comparecencia ante los medios informativos que ha ofrecido al mediodía de este sábado en la sede del ejecutivo autonómico en San Sebastián.
Según ha precisado, durante la jornada de ayer, viernes, Osakidetza realizó 4.997 pruebas PCR en las que detectó 115 nuevos casos positivos, de los que nueve se han localizado en Araba, 43 en Bizkaia y 63 en Gipuzkoa, territorio este último en el que los principales focos se sitúan en los municipios de Tolosa, Getaria, Zarautz y Eibar, mientras que se dan por cerrados o controlados los de Orio y Oridizia.
