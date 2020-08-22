méridaActualizado:
La Consejería de Sanidad y Servicios de la Junta de Extremadura ha decretado esta tarde que la pedanía de Barquilla, dependiente de Talayuela (Cáceres), retroceda a la fase 2 de desescalada, con aislamiento social, debido a la situación de pandemia en la misma.
En una resolución publicada esta tarde en el Diario Oficial de Extremadura (DOE) se recoge que en los últimos siete días la incidencia de covid-19 entre sus residentes es muy superior a la registrada como incidencia acumulada en el mismo periodo en el área de salud de Navalmoral de la Mata, a la que pertenece la localidad, y en Extremadura.
La Junta destaca que La Barquilla es un núcleo de población de 345 habitantes, donde las relaciones sociales en el ámbito privado son más estrechas, por lo que aun considerando que el aumento de casos y su incidencia no comprometen la capacidad del sistema sanitario, es necesario adoptar las medidas de prevención necesarias que eviten la transmisión comunitaria descontrolada de la covid-19.
De este modo, se une a Alcántara (Cáceres), Villarta de los Montes y La Morera, aunque este caso no fue necesario el aislamiento social y en los próximos días podría salir de la fase 2.
