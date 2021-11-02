Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja ligeramente pero se mantiene en los 49 casos

Coronavirus La incidencia acumulada baja ligeramente pero se mantiene en los 49 casos

El Ministerio de Sanidad notifica 5.820 contagios y 55 fallecidos más desde el pasado viernes.

.EFE/Morell
Una mujer recibe la doble vacunación en el País Valencià  Morell / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 5.820 contagios y 55 fallecidos más desde el pasado viernes. Mientras, la incidencia acumulada baja ligeramente en este fin de semana de puente por la festividad de Todos los Santos.

En concreto lo hace 0,83 puntos y se queda en los 49,03 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días, un pequeño recorte en comparación a los 49,86 notificado el viernes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

Un total de 5.016.968 se han contagiado de la covid-19 desde el inicio de la emergencia santiaria y 87.423 personas han fallecido en España.

Actualmente hay 1.740 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 405 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 185 ingresos y 83 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,42% y en las UCI en el 4,44%.

