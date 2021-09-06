Estás leyendo: La incidencia baja 21 puntos y Sanidad registra 133 fallecidos y 9.639 contagios desde el viernes

Coronavirus La incidencia baja 21 puntos y Sanidad registra 133 fallecidos y 9.639 contagios desde el viernes

La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por covid se sitúa en el 4,90% y en las UCI, en el 15,15%.

Jóvenes de los años 2002, 2003 y 2004 hacen cola ante un centro de vacunación contra la covid-19, este miércoles, en Valladolid.
Foto de archivo de un centro de vacunación contra la covid-19 en Valladolid. Nacho Gallego / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este lunes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 9.639 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.075 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 2.984 registrados el viernes, lo que eleva a 4.887.394 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 176,74 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 198,25 notificado el viernes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias, lo que supone una bajada de 21 puntos.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 133 más, de los cuales 289 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 84.928 personas.

Actualmente hay 5.776 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.382 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 455 ingresos y 280 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 4,90% por ciento y en las UCI en el 15,15%.

