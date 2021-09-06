madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este lunes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 9.639 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.075 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 2.984 registrados el viernes, lo que eleva a 4.887.394 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 176,74 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 198,25 notificado el viernes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias, lo que supone una bajada de 21 puntos.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 133 más, de los cuales 289 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 84.928 personas.
Actualmente hay 5.776 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.382 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 455 ingresos y 280 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 4,90% por ciento y en las UCI en el 15,15%.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>