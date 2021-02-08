Estás leyendo: Investigan la boda en el Casino de Madrid cuyos asistentes no llevaban mascarillas

Coronavirus Investigan la boda en el Casino de Madrid cuyos asistentes no llevaban mascarillas

La Dirección General de Salud Pública solicita a la Policía que compruebe el incumplimiento de las medidas contra el coronavirus, como la distancia de seguridad, durante el enlace celebrado el sábado entre Jaime Navarro y Beatriz Ungría.

La boda en la que los invitados no llevaban mascarillas se celebró en el Casino de Madrid.
La Dirección General de Salud Pública madrileña ha abierto una investigación sobre la boda celebrada el pasado sábado en el Casino de Madrid, cuyos invitados no llevaban mascarrilla, y ha solicitado a la Policía Municipal que realice las actuaciones necesarias para comprobar el incumplimiento de las medidas frente al coronavirus.

El enlace tuvo lugar el sábado en esas instalaciones del Casino, en el centro de la capital, donde se celebraba la boda de Jaime Navarro, un exjugador de la cantera del Real Madrid, y Beatriz Ungría.

Tras la investigación abierta por Salud Pública, la Policía Municipal de Madrid investigará lo ocurrido en la celebración después de que se colgaran en la redes diversos vídeos en los que se puede ver a los asistentes sin mascarilla y sin guardar la debida distancia de seguridad.

La normativa de la Comunidad de Madrid permite celebrar bodas con un aforo del 50%, con distancia de seguridad entre los asistentes y el uso obligatorio de la mascarilla.

En varios vídeos se ve a los novios entrando en uno de los salones donde los invitados no tienen mascarilla y algunos de los asistentes llegan incluso a abrazar a la pareja. Las imágenes han causado indignación en las redes sociales.

Fuentes policiales han explicado que la Policía Municipal de Madrid no tuvo conocimiento de este evento y no entró en el sistema ninguna llamada al respecto.

