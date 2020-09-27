madrid
El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, consejero de Deportes, Transparencia y portavoz del Gobierno regional, Ignacio Aguado, ha trasladado a los ministros de Sanidad y de Política Territorial, Salvador Illa y Carolina Darias, "la necesidad" de continuar con las reuniones del Grupo Covid entre el Gobierno regional y el nacional.
"He hablado con los ministros Illa y Darias y les he trasladado la necesidad de continuar las reuniones entre gobierno autonómico y nacional. Urge un alto el fuego político.", señala Aguado en un tuit colgado en su cuenta de Twitter.
El mensaje a los ministros tiene lugar después de que ayer Illa reiterara desde Barcelona que Madrid tiene que revisar sus medidas ante el agravamiento de la pandemia.
"Hay que ver los datos de la Comunidad de Madrid, cuando digo que está en riesgo serio la salud de sus ciudadanos, lo digo porque es así", afirmó.
Tras ello, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, manifestó que aceptaría cerrar todas las poblaciones de la autonomía con más de 500 contagios por cada 100.000 habitantes si se sigue el mismo criterio en toda España y se hacen PCR en Barajas, Ave y Renfe.
