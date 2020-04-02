Estás leyendo: Llega a Madrid un avión con 58 toneladas de material sanitario procedente de China

Público
Público

Coronavirus en Madrid Llega a Madrid un avión con 58 toneladas de material sanitario procedente de China

Se trata de una de las partidas anunciada desde hace días por la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Los consejeros de Sanidad e Interior, Justicia y Víctimas (Enrique Ruiz Escudero y Enrique López) en la pista en la que ha aterrizado el avión con material sanitario./ Jairo Vargas
Los consejeros de Sanidad e Interior, Justicia y Víctimas (Enrique Ruiz Escudero y Enrique López) en la pista en la que ha aterrizado el avión con material sanitario./ Jairo Vargas

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público 

Un avión procedente de la ciudad china de Shangai ha aterrizado en el aeropuerto de Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Suárez con 58 toneladas de material sanitario destinado a reforzar a el equipamiento de los sanitarios madrileños en los hospitales de la Comunidad.

En concreto, la partida que ha tocado tierra hacia las 17:15 de esta tarde cuenta con un total de 1.430.000 mascarillas, 2.200.000 guantes y 72.000 trajes de protección. Una primera dotación que será distribuida entre los centros sanitarios de Madrid de forma "inmediata", según ha explicado la Comunidad de Madrid. 

Se trata del primero de los aviones anunciados desde hace días por la presidenta regional Isabel Díaz Ayuso. En este primer envío se han primado los materiales que los profesionales sanitario madrileños "utilizan diariamente para su trabajo ante pacientes con coronavirus".

La Comunidad de Madrid ha especificado que, tras su descarga en el aeropuerto, todo este material será transportado al almacén del Pabellón 10 del hospital temporal instalado en IFEMA.

Desde ahí será distribuido a toda la red de hospitales madrileña "en las próximas horas en un dispositivo preparado por los técnicos de la Consejería de Sanidad", según indican desde la Oficina de Comunicación del Ejecutivo de Díaz Ayuso. 

Además, desde el Gobierno regional también han anunciado que se prevé que el segundo avión con material sanitario venido desde China llegue a territorio español "a lo largo de la próxima semana"

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú