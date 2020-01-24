Estás leyendo: Mapa en tiempo real de la propagación del coronavirus

El brote de la neumonía ha provocado ya la muerte de numerosas personas.

Captura del mapa de la propagación del coronavirus.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El brote del nuevo coronavirus ha provocado ya la muerte de numerosas personas. Además, hay centenares de casos confirmados, repartidos en diferentes regiones de China. Asimismo, el brote, cuyo epicentro se sitúa en la localidad china de Wuhan, se ha extendido a otros países

En este mapa se puede rastrear a tiempo real la propagación de la neumonía.

