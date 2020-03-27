Estás leyendo: Muere a los 86 años María Teresa de Borbón, prima de Felipe VI

Ha fallecido en París a los 86 años por el coronavirus.

María Teresa de Borbón junto a su hermano Carlos Javier de Borbón , en una imagen de archivo / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

María Teresa de Borbón-Parma, prima del rey Felipe VI y conocida como la princesa roja, ha muerto este jueves en París a los 86 años como consecuencia del coronavirus.

Nacida el 28 de julio de 1933 y doctora en sociología, es hija de Francisco Javier de Borbón y Braganza, príncipe de Parma y de Plasencia y que se reivindicó como rey legítimo de España, y de Magdalena de Borbón Busset.

María Teresa de Borbón-Parma era hermana del dirigente Carlos Hugo de Borbón-Parma, cabeza dinástica de la Casa Borbón-Parma, la rama carlista que quiso poner a esta familia en el trono de España.

El fallecimiento ha sido confirmado por su hermano Sixto Enrique de Borbón en un mensaje en su cuenta de Facebook en el que comunica que este mismo viernes se oficiará en Madrid su funeral.

