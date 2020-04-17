madrid
El director médico del Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina de Madrid y gerente en funciones de este centro, Emilio Úcar Corral, falleció este jueves a los 58 años a causa de la covid-19, el cuarto fallecimiento de un sanitario que se produce en la Comunidad de Madrid por el coronavirus.
La Sociedad Española de Directivos de la Salud (SEDISA), que cuenta con 1.900 profesionales que trabajan en el sector salud y que ocupan una función directiva en sus empresas, ha expresado a través de un comunicado sus condolencias y apoyo a la familia y amigos de Emilio Úcar Corral, que era "muy querido" por sus compañeros "por su gran profesionalidad".
Úcar ejercía como gerente del centro desde que la directora gerente se jubilara hace un año y era miembro de SEDISA desde hacía años. "La gestión sanitaria y los directivos de la salud de la Comunidad de Madrid pierden un gran profesional y un gran compañero", ha subrayado el presidente de la Agrupación Territorial de SEDISA en Madrid y director gerente del Hospital Universitario Severo Ochoa de Leganés, Domingo del Cacho.
Asimismo, el presidente de SEDISA, Joaquín Estévez Lucas, ha señalado que "con contagio incontrolado, grupos de gran riesgo y escasez de recursos materiales de detección, protección y atención y con un porcentaje de profesionales sanitarios contagiado, los directivos de la salud se están enfrentando día a día, minuto a minuto, a la que será sino la más, una de las situaciones más complicadas de su trayectoria profesional. Todo ello, además, en el marco de la posibilidad –y realidad– del propio contagio".
