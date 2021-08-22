Estás leyendo: Muere una mujer de 37 años por covid en Gijón tras dar a luz por cesárea

La mujer llevaba varios días ingresada en la unidad de criticos del hospital de Gijón y al empeorar su salud, los médicos le practicaron una cesárea para salvar a su bebé.

Una mujer de 37 años falleció por coronavirus el miércoles en el Hospital de Cabueñes de Gijón después de dar a luz por cesárea, según han informado a EFE fuentes sanitarias.

Según las mismas fuentes, la embarazada llevaba varios días ingresada a causa de una infección por covid-19 en la unidad de críticos del hospital gijonés y, tras un empeoramiento de su salud, los profesionales sanitarios decidieron practicarle una césarea.

Tras el alumbramiento, se produjo el fallecimiento de la mujer el pasado miércoles.

