murcia
La Asociación Nacional de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus ha plantado en la mediana ajardinada de una de las principales avenidas de Murcia miles de banderas de España en homenaje simbólico a los fallecidos por esa enfermedad.
Tras las acciones similares realizadas el parque Roma, de Madrid; la playa de la Patacona, en Valencia; y el parque del Alamillo, en Sevilla, la organización ha elegido también el paralelo jardín que lleva el nombre del artista murciano Isidoro Valcárcel Medina, entre los barrios de Vistalegre y La Flota, junto al centro de salud.
A esa altura, donde se ubica también la comandancia y casa cuartel de la Guardia Civil, han colocado sobre el césped una bandera de España más grande bajo un gran lazo blanco en el que se lee: "Justicia víctimas del coronavirus".
Han colocado las enseñas con un pequeño mástil que se pincha en la hierba para que ondeen si hace viento esta madrugada y las recogerán a las 18 horas, pero a las 12 horas han convocado un minuto de silencio tras el que será leído un manifiesto, han anunciado.
