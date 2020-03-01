madrid
El ministerio de Sanidad ha contabilizado hasta las 9:00 horas de este domingo 66 casos positivos de coronavirus en 13 comunidades autónomas, lo que supone un incremento de una veintena de casos respecto a la misma hora del día anterior.
Los casos confirmados están repartidos de la siguiente forma: 15 en la Comunidad Valenciana, 12 en Andalucía, 10 en Madrid, 7 en Canarias, 6 en Catalunya, 2 en Baleares, 3 en Castilla y León, 3 en el País Vasco, 4 en Extremadura, 1 en Castilla-La Mancha, 1 en Navarra, 1 en Asturias y 1 en Cantabria.
A la espera de lo que decida el Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus en su reunión de este domingo, de la que dará cuenta el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ayer el ministerio optó por mantener las medidas de contención que hasta ahora está aplicando.
