Coronavirus Los contagios de coronavirus en España se elevan a más de 60

Supone un incremento de una veintena de casos respecto a la misma hora del día anterior.

29/02/2020 1 - Una ambulancia frente al hotel de Adeje, en Tenerife. / REUTERS - BORJA SUÁREZ
Una ambulancia frente al hotel de Adeje, en Tenerife. / REUTERS - BORJA SUÁREZ

madrid

efe

El ministerio de Sanidad ha contabilizado hasta las 9:00 horas de este domingo 66 casos positivos de coronavirus en 13 comunidades autónomas, lo que supone un incremento de una veintena de casos respecto a la misma hora del día anterior. 

Los casos confirmados están repartidos de la siguiente forma: 15 en la Comunidad Valenciana, 12 en Andalucía, 10 en Madrid, 7 en Canarias, 6 en Catalunya, 2 en Baleares, 3 en Castilla y León, 3 en el País Vasco, 4 en Extremadura, 1 en Castilla-La Mancha, 1 en Navarra, 1 en Asturias y 1 en Cantabria.

A la espera de lo que decida el Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus en su reunión de este domingo, de la que dará cuenta el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ayer el ministerio optó por mantener las medidas de contención que hasta ahora está aplicando.

