madridActualizado:
El ministerio de Sanidad ha elevado a 79 los casos de coronavirus en España este domingo en 13 comunidades autónomas, lo que supone un incremento de una veintena de casos respecto a la misma hora del día anterior. En total hay 77 activos y dos ya han recibido el alta médica.
A la espera de lo que decida el Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus, ayer el ministerio optó por mantener las medidas de contención que hasta ahora está aplicando.
Los casos se reparten de la siguiente manera por el Estado español:
- 15 en la Comunidad Valenciana.
- 15 en Madrid.
- 12 en Andalucía.
- 12 en Cataluña.
- 7 en Canarias (uno dado de alta).
- 4 en Extremadura.
- 5 en País Vasco.
- 3 en Castilla y León.
- 2 en Baleares (uno dado de alta).
- 1 en Navarra.
- 1 en Asturias.
- 1 en Cantabria.
- 1 en Castilla-La Mancha.
En este sentido, ha indicado que algunos países como Francia e Italia están considerando tomar otras medidas, pero que en España no se da el caso de momento.
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha presidido este domingo una reunión por videoconferencia del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud para analizar la situación y evolución del coronavirus.
Durante la reunión, tanto Gobierno como comunidades autónomas han subrayado la "imprescindible colaboración" de todas las Administraciones en la gestión del coronavirus en España.
