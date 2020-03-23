Estás leyendo: La OMS alerta de que "se está acelerando" la expansión del coronavirus

La pandemia del Covid-19 ha alcanzado la cifra superior de los 300.000 casos confirmados alrededor del mundo, según datos oficiales de la Organización Mundial de la Salud. 

El Director General de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. / EFE
El Director General de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. / VALENTIN FLAURAUD - EPA-EFE.

madrid

público / agencias

El Director General de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa junto al presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, que "se está acelerando" la propagación del virus Covid-19 a nivel mundial tras conocerse el último recuento oficial de la organización en esta materia.

 "Desde que se reportó el primer caso, hasta que se alcanzaron los mil, pasaron 67 días; hasta los 2 mil, once; y ha tardado solo cuatro días en llegar a los 300.000 casos confirmados (…)Puede verse claramente que el virus está acelerándose" ha apuntado Tedros Adhanom. 

Tedros apoya en defender y proteger al personal sanitario como pilar fundamental en esta pandemia global

También ha alertado que se debe de "cambiar la trayectoria" del virus con confinamiento e investigación en todo el mundo para poder frenar la alta tasa de personas contagiadas y fallecidas a nivel global.

Por ello, apoya en defender y proteger al personal sanitario afirmando que "incluso si lo hacemos todo bien, si no priorizamos la protección de los sanitarios, muchos morirán porque quien puede salvarles la vida resulta que ha caído enfermo". 

Los países afectados son ya 186, declarando a Siria como el último país de la lista con el primer positivo en su región.
China se mantiene como el estado más afectado en número de casos, con 81.000, aunque en la última semana la mayor parte de los nuevos contagios han sido importados y no transmitidos por vía local.

Le sigue Italia, con 60.000 casos, y en tercer lugar Estados Unidos, con unos 30.000 contagios según fuentes médicas de ese país. España es el cuarto país del mundo con más contagios y el segundo de Europa, con más de 33.000 casos.

