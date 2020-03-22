Estás leyendo: Los primeros pacientes del hospital de Ifema pasan la noche en el recinto ferial

Público
Público

coronavirus Los primeros pacientes del hospital de Ifema pasan la noche en el recinto ferial

El modelo de hospital por módulos podrá contar con un total de 3.000 camas tanto convencionales como de UCI distribuidas entre los pabellones 5,7 y 9. Si la situación lo requiriese podrían llegar a habilitarse 2.000 camas más. 

Una de las primeras pacientes llegando al recinto de Ifema habilitado como hospital por módulos | EFE
Una de las primeras pacientes llegando al recinto de Ifema habilitado como hospital por módulos | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Los primeros pacientes que van a ser tratados en el recinto ferial de Ifema llegaron anoche al pabellón 5, donde el personal sanitario estaba preparado para recibirles y darles la atención médica frente a su contagio con coronavirus.

La Comunidad de Madrid comenzó a habilitar ayer sábado en los pabellones 7 y 9 del recinto ferial de Ifema un total de 1.396 camas, que serán 1.300 convencionales y 96 puestos UCI.

Además, el pabellón 5 contará con hasta 200 camas provisionales para recibir de inmediato a los primeros pacientes con sintomatología leve por coronavirus derivados de distintos hospitales de la región.

Por su parte, el pabellón 9 del recinto ferial ya tiene listos 15 módulos de 50 puestos convencionales cada uno (750 camas) y cuatro módulos UCI, con 16 camas en cada uno de ellos (64 en total).

En el pabellón 7 se están creando once módulos con 50 camas de hospitalización convencional cada uno (550 en total), además de dos módulos UCI con 32 camas en total -16 por módulo-.

El Ejecutivo madrileño señala que este modelo de "hospital por módulos" se va a replicar en los pabellones 1, 3, 5, 7 y 9. En total, por tanto, se prevé contar con 3.000 camas, tanto convencionales como de UCI. En caso de que la evolución de la situación lo requiera, se habilitarán 2.000 nuevos puestos, hasta alcanzar las 5.000 camas.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú