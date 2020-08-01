Estás leyendo: La residencia de ancianos de Burbáguena (Teruel) suma 63 usuarios positivos y cuatro muertes por covid-19

Público
Público

Coronavirus en las residencias La residencia de ancianos de Burbáguena (Teruel) suma 63 usuarios positivos y cuatro muertes por covid-19

El Gobierno de Aragón anunció este viernes que presentará una denuncia ante la jurisdicción penal por entender que hay indicios de delito en la actuación del centro, gestionado por los Hermanos de la Cruz Blanca.

Residentes de la residencia de Burbagena (Teruel) son trasladados a la residencia de GEA de Albarracín (Teruel), tras haberse registrado un brote de coronavirus. EFE/Antonio Garcia
Residentes de la residencia de Burbágena (Teruel) son trasladados a la residencia de GEA de Albarracín (Teruel), tras haberse registrado un brote de coronavirus. EFE/Antonio García

Zaragoza

EEF

La residencia de la tercera edad de Burbáguena (Teruel), que gestionan los Hermanos de la Cruz Blanca, suma 63 usuarios positivos en covid-19, de los que cuatro han fallecido aunque uno de ellos por otra patología, mientras que son 4 los trabajadores contagiados.

La residencia contaba en el momento de conocerse el primer positivo, el pasado día 22, con 94 residentes, de los que 63 han resultado infectados, 28 han dado negativo y quedan pendientes los resultados de otros tres.

Diecisiete usuarios fueron trasladados al hospital, de ellos tres por otras patologías, y cuatro han fallecido, si bien, según fuentes de los hermanos de la Cruz Blanca, la causa del fallecimiento del cuarto, aunque dio positivo en los PCR, fue por otra enfermedad.

De los 40 trabajadores, nueve han dado positivo y dos negativos y el resto permanece a la espera de los resultados y por el momento la congregación ha podido cubrir las plazas del personal de baja.

Los Hermanos de la Cruz Blanca gestionan también el centro covid de Gea de Albarracín, hasta donde se han derivado catorce residentes no dependientes de Burbáguena que no han contraído el coronavirus.

Estas fuentes han asegurado que en la residencia han cumplido todo el protocolo e informado "de manera impecable" a las autoridades, que tuvieron conocimiento de la situación en el momento en el que se conoció el primer positivo, cuando una de las residentes iba a recibir el alta hospitalaria dos días después de ser ingresada por otras causas, como confirmó esta semana la consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés.

Por eso cree que no existe base para la denuncia que el Gobierno de Aragón ha anunciado que presentará ante la jurisdicción penal por entender que hay indicios de delito en la actuación de la residencia turolense.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público