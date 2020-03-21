madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad distribuirá este sábado entre las comunidades autónomas 500.000 mascarillas para profesionales y 800.000 para pacientes. Además, ha adquirido más de 700 respiradores y 640.000 test de diagnóstico rápido mediante PCR.
Así lo ha manifestado la directora general de Cartera y Farmacia del Ministerio de Sanidad, Patricia Lacruz, durante la rueda de prensa de los responsables técnicos y sanitarios del coronavirus en España.
"Se está reforzando el suministro a las comunidades autónomas, esto va a ser una continuación de algo que esperemos se incremente exponencialmente. Hemos emitido una compra para la lucha contra esta infección", ha asegurado Lacruz.
En este sentido, la experta ha señalado que espera que los más de 700 respiradores adquiridos por España "lleguen próximamente" para "poder hacer frente a la necesidad". "El estado en el que nos encontramos a nivel mundial es de una agresividad no conocida hasta la fecha", ha lamentado.
