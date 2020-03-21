Estás leyendo: Sanidad distribuye más de un millón de mascarillas y adquiere más de 700 respiradores y 640.000 pruebas rápidas

El Gobierno está reforzando el suministro de material a las comunidades autónomas y se espera que se incrementen "exponencialmente" las ayudas.

Una mujer con mascarilla pasa por delante del Hospital Clínico de Salamanca. Castilla y León ha alcanzado ya los 668 casos positivos de coronavirus. EFE/J.M.GARCÍA
Una mujer con mascarilla pasa por delante del Hospital Clínico de Salamanca. EFE/J.M.GARCÍA

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad distribuirá este sábado entre las comunidades autónomas 500.000 mascarillas para profesionales y 800.000 para pacientes. Además, ha adquirido más de 700 respiradores y 640.000 test de diagnóstico rápido mediante PCR.

Así lo ha manifestado la directora general de Cartera y Farmacia del Ministerio de Sanidad, Patricia Lacruz, durante la rueda de prensa de los responsables técnicos y sanitarios del coronavirus en España.

"Se está reforzando el suministro a las comunidades autónomas, esto va a ser una continuación de algo que esperemos se incremente exponencialmente. Hemos emitido una compra para la lucha contra esta infección", ha asegurado Lacruz.

En este sentido, la experta ha señalado que espera que los más de 700 respiradores adquiridos por España "lleguen próximamente" para "poder hacer frente a la necesidad". "El estado en el que nos encontramos a nivel mundial es de una agresividad no conocida hasta la fecha", ha lamentado.

