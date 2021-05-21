Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 19 fallecidos por covid, la cifra más baja desde el pasado verano

España registra 4.792 nuevos casos de coronavirus, 2.504 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas.

Una enfermera prepara una dosis de la vacuna Moderna, en una imagen de archivo. Javier Belver / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 4.792 nuevos casos de covid-19, 2.504 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 6.347 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.636.453 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 135,77, frente a 139,89 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 64.424 positivos.

En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 19 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 58 el viernes pasado, la cifra más baja registrada desde el pasado verano. Hasta 79.620 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 146 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 5.717 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (5.950 ayer) y 1.655 en UCI (1.690 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 553 ingresos (567 ayer) y 754 altas (831 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 4,57 por ciento (4,75% ayer) y en las UCI en el 16,87 por ciento (17,27% ayer).

Entre el 11 y el 17 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 763.421 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 501.536 han sido PCR y 261.885 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.623,39. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 4,99 por ciento, frente al 5,10 por ciento de ayer.

