MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha anunciado el registro de 7.117 nuevos positivos de coronavirus, 2415 en las últimas 24h. Madrid encabeza la lista con 1.926 casos (768 entre ayer y hoy). Con estos últimos datos serían 412.553 las personas que se han infectado confirmadas a través de test.
Según las autoridades sanitarias se han añadido 52 muertos a la cifra total, dejando el balance en 28.924 desde el inicio de la pandemia en marzo. En la última semana han sido 116 los pacientes fallecidos por coronavirus.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha admitido que la situación en España "no es buena" y debe "atajarse". "Las comunidades que no cuenten con suficientes rastreadores pueden contar con la ayuda de las Fuerzas Armadas", ha anunciado, añadiendo que se pondrán a disposición de las autonomías al menos 2.000 militares para ejercer la labor de rastreo.
Ha alentado a las comunidades que reclamen la activación del estado de alarma para poder limitar la movilidad entre territorios en caso de que sea necesario, y ha asegurado que serán los presidentes autonómicos quienes ostenten mando único.
El vicepresidente de Castilla y León ha valorado la opción para la comunidad "si es imprescindible", aunque ha insistido en que "ahora no es el momento". Por su parte, Madrid, Catalunya y Murcia han tomado medidas de restricción del ocio y reuniones sociales.
