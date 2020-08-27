Estás leyendo: Fernando Simón: "Los ingresados por coronavirus ocupan el 5% de las camas. Es una situación relativamente tranquila"

El Ministerio de Sanidad comunica 9.658 nuevos casos de coronavirus, aunque el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias asegura que la situación en los hospitales es tranquilizadora.

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 9.658 nuevos contagios de coronavirus, 3.594 en las últimas 24 horas, sumando un total de 419.849 positivos en España. Encabezan la lista por mayor número de contagiados la Comunidad de Madrid, Catalunya y País Vasco.  

"Tenemos 6.036 pacientes ingresados, que ocupan el 5% de las camas. Es una situación relativamente tranquila", ha asegurado Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias.  

