El rotativo estadounidense The New York Times recoge los testimonios de varios médicos y enfermeros de la sanidad española sobre cómo está siendo la batalla contra la Covid-19. Testimonios como el de Eugenia Cuesta, enfermera del Hospital 12 de Octubre, que denuncia la falta de material de protección: "Es muy difícil decir que no voy a atender a un paciente con coronavirus porque yo no estoy protegida, así que nos están convirtiendo en sanitarios kamikazes".

La imagen de héroes sin capa, pero también sin material de protección suficiente es real y está presente en la mayoría de hospitales de España. Numerosos sanitarios hacen uso del ingenio para preparar su propio material de protección e incluso llegan a reutilizar las mascarillas para poder tener, como dicen, "al día siguiente".

También son muchas las escenas de profesionales de la salud obligados a tirar de chubasqueros, bolsas de basura y gorros para suplir la ausencia de EPI (equipo de protección individual) y mascarillas. Mientras, el número de contagios se incrementa.

Numerosos sanitarios hacen uso del ingenio para preparar su propio material de protección

"Para cuidar tenemos que cuidarnos", sentencia Rosa Nieto, enfermera del Hospital Virgen de las Nieves de Granada, cuyo marido ha fabricado pantallas protectoras para ella y sus compañeras.

El problema es todavía mayor cuando faltan manos y es difícil encontrar personal de sustitución en medio de la crisis. Unos 12.000 sanitarios españoles han dado positivo en la Covid-19, apunta el mismo medio.

The New York Times pone sobre la mesa este panorama caótico de falta de coordinación y recursos en España como ejemplo de lo que se puede llegar a hacer mal. Un aviso para la sociedad estadounidense sobre lo que puede ocurrir en EEUU cuyo incremento diario de contagios sigue sumando récords y sitúa al país con más de 164.000 personas infectadas y 3.170 muertos.