madrid
Un total de 29.408 mayores han fallecido en residencias por Covid-19 o síntomas compatibles, según un informe con los datos agregados remitidos por las comunidades autónomas al IMSERSO sobre la situación de los centros residenciales de su territorio.
El documento revela que en 2020 fallecieron en residencias de mayores un total de 16.281 personas con la covid-19 confirmado, y otras 9.859 con síntomas compatibles.
Además, desde que comenzó el año 2021 y hasta el 21 de febrero, han fallecido por covid-19 un total de 3.268 mayores en residencias, siendo la letalidad en estos centros del 18,7% en 2021 frente al 23,7% de 2020.
(Habrá ampliación)
