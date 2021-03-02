Estás leyendo: Un total de 29.408 ancianos han fallecido en residencias por la covid-19 o síntomas compatibles desde marzo de 2020

Coronavirus Un total de 29.408 ancianos han fallecido en residencias por la covid-19 o síntomas compatibles desde marzo de 2020

Es la primera vez que el Gobierno publica estos datos, casi un año después del inicio de la emergencia sanitaria. Unas 16.281 personas murieron con la covid-19 confirmada, y otras 9.859 con sospechas de sufrirla.

La trabajadora de una residencia de ancianos de Zarautz observa desde la ventana. Juan Herrero. / EFE

Un total de 29.408 mayores han fallecido en residencias por Covid-19 o síntomas compatibles, según un informe con los datos agregados remitidos por las comunidades autónomas al IMSERSO sobre la situación de los centros residenciales de su territorio.

El documento revela que en 2020 fallecieron en residencias de mayores un total de 16.281 personas con la covid-19 confirmado, y otras 9.859 con síntomas compatibles.

Además, desde que comenzó el año 2021 y hasta el 21 de febrero, han fallecido por covid-19 un total de 3.268 mayores en residencias, siendo la letalidad en estos centros del 18,7% en 2021 frente al 23,7% de 2020.

