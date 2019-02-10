Público
Corre por una causa, corre por la educación Madrid corre para visibilizar la desigualdad educativa de las niñas 

Más de 3.000 personas han participado en una carrera este domingo para recaudar fondos que serán entregados a la organización La luz de las niñas.

Algunos de los corredores que han participado en la carrera. @Entreculturas

Bajo el lema “Corre por una causa, corre por la educación”, 3.500 personas han corrido este domingo en Madrid para visibilizar las desigualdades que sufren las niñas en la octava edición de este evento que organiza la ONG Entreculturas.

En un comunicado, la ONG explica que esta carrera se desarrollará también en otras doce ciudades españolas para recaudar fondos que serán entregados a la organización La luz de las niñas para lograr que, a través de la educación, más de 12.700 niñas dejen de sufrir desigualdades y puedan estar protegidas frente a la violencia.

La luz de las niñas participa en 2019 en el Programa 12.700 niñas de 11 países (RD Congo, República Centroafricana, Sudán del Sur, Chad, Kenia, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Haití, El Salvador, Honduras, Perú).

Según Entreculturas, "la violencia niega el derecho a la educación a millones de niñas de todo el mundo y continúa siendo una de las violaciones más persistentes, sistemáticas y generalizadas de los derechos humanos".

Unas formas de violencia que, asegura la ONG, causa en ellas graves secuelas psicológicas, físicas y sociales que las marcan para siempre, y las aleja de la escuela, de su infancia y de sus oportunidades.

