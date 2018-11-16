Público
Corrupción en RTVC Santiago Negrín nombró 'a dedo' a sus directivos cuando estaba al frente de la RTVC

El TSJC ha dictaminado que la Radio Televisión de Canarias vulneró el principio de libre concurrencia cuando Negrín, su presidente cuando sucedieron los hechos, nombró cargos de confianza infringiendo así la ley.

Santiago Negrín en una comparecencia ante una comisión parlamentaria. | EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias ha sentenciado que la televisión pública de la comunidad vulneró "el principio de libre concurrencia" por nombrar 'a dedo' a sus directivos mientras Santiago Negrín lideraba el ente. De esta forma, da la razón a la Unión de Profesionales de la Comunicación de Canarias (UPCC) y tendrá que licitar esos cargos de forma pública.

En octubre de 2016 el Consejo Rector de Radio Televisión Canaria, presidido por Negrín, acordó ceses y nombramientos en diferentes direcciones de la cadena. La UPCC lo denunció y la sentencia ha sido favorable a ellos: "La Radio Televisión Pública no puede estar regida por criterios de contratación privada, no solo porque se trate de un ente público que debe respetar la Ley de Función Pública y garantizar la libre concurrencia, sino porque está vulnerando su propia Ley", declaran desde la UPCC en un comunicado.

Argumentar que se trata de puestos de "confianza o autonomía de la gestión", según explicitan desde la unión de periodistas, es ilegal, ya que como recoge el propio comunicado "la selección de personal en el ente público RTVC y en sus sociedades deberá realizarse siempre y en todo caso garantizando el cumplimiento de los principios de publicidad, igualdad, mérito y capacidad mediante las correspondientes pruebas de acceso establecidas y convocadas por la Presidencia, previo acuerdo del Consejo Rector”.

La sentencia se materializará cuando RTVC saque a concurso los puestos que en su momento fueron adquiridos mediante irregularidades. Por otra parte, la UPCC recuerda que "aunque se pretenda realizar una modificación en la Ley de Radio Televisión Canaria de 2014, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias ya ha dado una respuesta al conflicto y debe ser respetada y ejecutada", zanjan.

