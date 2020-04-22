Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés amplía su ayuda a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género a través de Fundación Integra

El Corte Inglés amplía su ayuda a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género a través de Fundación Integra

Con esta iniciativa e prestará asistencia a 200 familias desfavorecidas para que puedan comprar alimentos y productos de primera necesidad.

El Corte Inglés ha entregado a Fundación Integra tarjetas regalo por valor de 40.000 euros.

El Corte Inglés colabora con la Fundación Integra para ayudar a mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y otras personas en exclusión social que se han visto especialmente afectadas por las consecuencias de la pandemia.

Por ello, el grupo de grandes almacenes, a través de la Fundación Ramón Areces, ha donado tarjetas regalo por valor de 40.000 euros con el fin de mejorar la situación actual de estas mujeres y sus hijos.

Fundación Integra, cuya labor es ayudar a personas en exclusión social o con discapacidad a través de la inserción laboral, hará llegar estas tarjetas a 200 familias desfavorecidas en Barcelona, Madrid y Sevilla para que puedan comprar alimentos y productos de primera necesidad en los establecimientos de El Corte Inglés, Hipercor o Supercor y a través de la web.

El Corte Inglés firmó un acuerdo de colaboración con Fundación Integra en enero de 2019 para formar parte de Compromiso Integra, la red de empresas comprometidas con el empleo socialmente responsable. De esta forma, la compañía impulsa la integración laboral de mujeres víctimas de violencia de género mediante la contratación e inclusión en todas las empresas del grupo de distribución; contribuye a la sensibilización social y colabora mediante voluntariado corporativo a través de directivos de El Corte Inglés que desarrollan diferentes actividades con el objetivo de mejorar la empleabilidad de estas mujeres.

Fundación Integra, con la colaboración de todas las empresas que forman parte de Compromiso Integra, ha facilitado desde 2001 más de 15.000 empleos para personas en exclusión social severa. La Fundación lanzó esta iniciativa, pionera en integración laboral, en 2015 y actualmente forman parte de ella 54 empresas.

