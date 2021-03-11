MadridActualizado:
El cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 59 años, con domicilio en O Seixo, en el municipio de Mugardos, en A Coruña, ha sido hallado a primera hora de la tarde de este miércoles, 10 marzo, en un avanzado estado de descomposición en su vivienda. Se estima que la mujer habría muerto dos años atrás.
Los restos humanos han sido encontrados después de que el vehículo de la mujer tuviese que ser retirado de la vía pública para acometer unas obras.
El automóvil fue llevado a un depósito, pero la mujer nunca se personó para recogerlo. Transcurrido este tiempo, los agentes de la Policía Local comenzaron a realizar indagaciones.
Finalmente, se ha entrado en la vivienda, en donde se ha encontrado en una de las habitaciones el cuerpo de la mujer, que debido a su estado ha sido trasladado al Hospital Juan Cardona de Ferrol. La mujer tenía familiares directos, concretamente hijos y hermanos.
