El juez ha decretado este sábado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para un hombre de 32 años detenido ayer en A Coruña por violar a una joven de 18 años, han informado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia.

El varón ha pasado a disposición judicial del juzgado de instrucción número 1 en funciones de guardia esta mañana.

La supuesta agresión fue perpetrada a las 06:00 horas del viernes y la Policía Local detuvo a un hombre en la avenida da Habana después de que los amigos de la víctima alertaran de que había sido violada.

Según el relato de la joven, ella fue con el ahora detenido y con unos amigos en un coche a la zona del monte de San Pedro, lugar en el que supuestamente se consumó el delito, han indicado a Efe fuentes de la Policía Local.

Tras prestar declaración y constatar en un informe que efectivamente hubo penetración, el presunto agresor fue detenido como sospechoso de un delito sexual.

