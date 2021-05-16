MADRIDActualizado:
El Estado ha destinado cerca de 125.000 euros a los gastos generados por la nueva tumba de Francisco Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo (Madrid), donde permanecen los restos del dictador tras su exhumación del Valle de los Caídos en octubre de 2019.
Así lo ha manifestado el Ejecutivo en su respuesta a la pregunta escrita registrada por el senador de Compromís Carles Mulet en el Senado, en la que pedía conocer los costes asumidos por el Gobierno en concepto de reparaciones, limpieza o seguridad para este mausoleo.
En concreto, el Estado ha destinado 39.811,79 euros a las obras
de adecuación del panteón situado en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo y 6.531,97 euros a la instalación del sistema de seguridad y otros servicios de acondicionamiento, realizados con anterioridad a la inhumación producida el 24 de octubre de 2019.
Tras la inhumación, los costes asumidos en reparaciones, limpieza y seguridad en relación con el señalado panteón son de 387,84 euros en limpieza y 78.004,66 euros en seguridad.
