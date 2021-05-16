Estás leyendo: El Estado ha gastado hasta el momento cerca de 125.000 euros en la tumba de Franco en Mingorrubio

Solo tras la inhumación del dictador en 2019, los costes asumidos en reparaciones, limpieza y seguridad, en relación con este panteón, son de 387,84 euros en limpieza y 78.004,66 euros en seguridad.

Imagen de archivo de la capilla donde se encuentran los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo.
Imagen de archivo del panteón  donde se encuentran los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

El Estado ha destinado cerca de 125.000 euros a los gastos generados por la nueva tumba de Francisco Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo (Madrid), donde permanecen los restos del dictador tras su exhumación del Valle de los Caídos en octubre de 2019.

Así lo ha manifestado el Ejecutivo en su respuesta a la pregunta escrita registrada por el senador de Compromís Carles Mulet en el Senado, en la que pedía conocer los costes asumidos por el Gobierno en concepto de reparaciones, limpieza o seguridad para este mausoleo.

En concreto, el Estado ha destinado 39.811,79 euros a las obras
de adecuación del panteón situado en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo y 6.531,97 euros a la instalación del sistema de seguridad y otros servicios de acondicionamiento, realizados con anterioridad a la inhumación producida el 24 de octubre de 2019.

Tras la inhumación, los costes asumidos en reparaciones, limpieza y seguridad en relación con el señalado panteón son de 387,84 euros en limpieza y 78.004,66 euros en seguridad.

