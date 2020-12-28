sevilla
La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía ha confirmado este lunes los cinco primeros casos de coronavirus de la nueva variante británica en otras tantas personas que habían regresado del Reino Unido en los últimos días.
De los cinco casos confirmados, tres son pacientes de la provincia de Málaga y dos de Granada, según han informado fuentes del Gobierno andaluz, que han añadido que hay otros cuatro casos en estudio de la provincia de Málaga.
Todos ellos, los confirmados y los casos en estudio, corresponden a personas que habían regresado del Reino Unido a Andalucía, según las fuentes, que han precisado que la totalidad de los casos confirmados presentan buena evolución clínica.
Del estudio de todas esas muestras se encarga el servicio de Microbiología del Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio de Granada, que tiene capacidad para la secuenciación del genoma del virus.
La Junta de Andalucía recalca la importancia de que el Gobierno establezca medidas en los aeropuertos para un mayor control de la entrada del coronavirus y sus variantes.
