Varios colegios de médicos se han sumado a la Asamblea del Consejo General de Colegios de Médicos (CGCOM), que agrupa a los 52 Colegios de Médicos de España, que aprueba el "cese inmediato" de Fernando Simón como director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, "por su incapacidad manifiesta y prolongada a lo largo de la evolución de la pandemia por covid-19". Pero otros colegios han criticado esta decisión.

El Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Catalunya ha comunicado que no secunda la petición de cese de Fernando Simón, según indicó el presidente del Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Barcelona, Jaume Padrós.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el médico catalán ha manifestado que el Colegio de Médicos de Catalunya no secunda este acuerdo "por razones de fondo: la crítica legítima no justifica esta petición de cese".

Tampoco lo hace por razones de forma, según Padrós: "no formaba parte de ninguna orden del día y su trascendencia lo hacía exigible".

Las Palmas también se desmarca de la petición de cese

Al igual que Catalunya, el presidente del Colegio de Médicos de Las Palmas, Pedro Cabrera, ha querido dejar constancia este lunes de que esta organización no comparte la petición de la Asamblea del Consejo General de Colegios de Médicos.

Cabrera ha matizado que este tema no se encontraba en el orden del día, por lo que "no se debía haber votado", al tiempo que expuso que él tuvo problemas de conexión, por lo que el Colegio de Médicos de Las Palmas "no" participó de esa decisión pero, añadió en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser recogidas por Europa Press, que además "no" la comparten.

Para Cabrera el que "no haya tenido fallos a lo largo de esta pandemia, que levante la mano", ya que consideró que "todos" se han "equivocado en esta pandemia", por lo que entiende que "no es justo" que se pida su cese atribuyéndole una "incapacidad manifiesta".