El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, y la consellera de Sanidad Universal, Ana Barceló, han anunciado la ampliación de las restricciones nocturnas hasta las 1.30 horas y el máximo de hasta diez personas en las reuniones navideñas.

Imagen del presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, en la entrega de los Premios Jaime I. Efe

València

Europa Press

Así lo han anunciado este sábado el president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, y la consellera de Sanidad Universal, Ana Barceló, en una rueda de prensa tras la reunión de la Mesa Interdepartamental para la Prevención y Actuación ante la covid-19.

La restricción de movilidad nocturna queda establecida en las 01.30 horas y el límite de personas en diez familiares o "personas próximas" en las reuniones como medidas excepcionales para determinadas fechas señaladas de Navidad, si bien el resto de días y hasta el 15 de enero se prorrogará el toque de queda y los límites de encuentros sociales que están actualmente en vigor.

Por un lado, Puig ha explicado que se prorrogará el confinamiento permimetral de la Comunitat Valenciana hasta el 15 de enero, aunque de manera excepcional los días 23, 24, 25 y 31 de diciembre y 1 de enero se autorizan los desplazamientos a otras comunidades "que sean lugar de residencia habitual de familiares y personas próximas".

Igualmente, se prolonga la vigencia de la restricción de la movilidad nocturna a las 00.00 horas hasta el 15 de enero, aunque se amplía hasta las 01.30 horas los días 24, 25, 31 de diciembre y 1 de enero "únicamente para permitir la vuelta a casa".

Asimismo, continuará el límite de seis personas en reuniones en espacios privados y públicos, pero los días 24, 25, 26 y 31 de diciembre y 1 de enero los encuentros "con familiares y personas próximas" serán de hasta diez personas.

"En todo caso, se recomienda que estos encuentros se mantengan dentro del mismo grupo de convivencia y que no se superen los dos grupos de convivencia", ha puntualizado Ximo Puig.

