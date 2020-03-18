Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investigará las 19 muertes en una residencia de ancianos de Madrid tras la denuncia del Defensor del Paciente

Covid-19 La Fiscalía investigará las 19 muertes en una residencia de ancianos de Madrid tras la denuncia del Defensor del Paciente

Esta asociación había solicitado este martes al fiscal superior de la Comunidad de Madrid investigar el fallecimiento de los internos del centro, una residencia privada que cuenta ya con 70 casos de contagio. 

Cartel de la residencia de ancianos y centro de día Monte Hermoso de Madrid. EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

MADRID

PÚBLICO | europa press

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación penal a raíz de una denuncia presentada por el Defensor del Paciente por la muerte de al menos 19 personas en la residencia de mayores Monte Hermoso de Madrid por el brote de coronavirus.

Esta asociación había solicitado este martes al fiscal superior de la Comunidad de Madrid, Jesús Caballero Klink, investigar el fallecimiento de los internos, tal y como informó la organización en un comunicado. Además de la muerte de los ancianos, el centro cuenta hasta ahora con más de 70 contagiados, entre ellos personal y sanitarios del geriátrico.

Familiares de varios internos de la residencia han denunciado "falta de medidas y la opacidad" sobre la gestión de la crisis del Covid-19 en este centro privado, pero con plazas concertadas con la Comunidad de Madrid donde residen 200 ancianos.

En un escrito, la presidente de la asociación, Carmen Flores, se queja de "la falta de seguridad extrema, de limpieza, de personal y de los medios", entre otras cuestiones. Ante ello, consideran que deben solicitar "una investigación de oficio para dilucidar este extraño suceso".

La solicitud está la fundamentada en que el artículo 262 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal obliga a los que por su cargo, profesión u oficio tuvieran noticia de algún delito público a denunciarlo inmediatamente al juez o al fiscal.

