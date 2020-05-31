madrid
La Fiscalía de Madrid ha emitido una serie de oficios a varios hospitales para conocer el criterio seguido a la hora de elegir a los pacientes que ingresaban en camas con respirador de las UCI. Tal y como ha adelantado la Cadena Ser, el Ministerio Público ha requerido información en varios centros en el marco de unas diligencias previas abiertas.
En esos oficios se pide, por ejemplo, si hay criterios de edad para el acceso a la UCI o cómo se desplegaba el uso de los respiradores. Lo hace tras remitirle la Fiscalía General del Estado una denuncia sobre si presuntamente se ordenó a los hospitales madrileños no aceptaran ancianos procedentes de residencias durante la emergencia sanitaria.
Desde la asociación El Defensor del Paciente han indicado que esperan que se haga justicia en caso de que se demuestra que "ancianos indefensos" fueran rechazado en hospitales a pesar de tener síntomas de coronavirus, algo que no sería propio de un "Estado de Derecho".
La asociación interpuso una denuncia ante la Fiscalía General del Estado y el Tribunal Supremo una denuncia contra la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz de Ayuso, por este asunto.
