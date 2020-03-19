MADRID
"Debemos estar en casa y no salir de Madrid", aseguró hace una semana el delantero serbio del Real Madrid Luka Jovic, después de que los jugadores de la primera plantilla del club blanco de fútbol y baloncesto se pusieran en cuarentena por el positivo de Trey Thompkins por COVID-19.
Sus deseos y buenas palabras en pro del bienestar común se han quedado en papel mojado. El delantero se ha saltado la cuarentena y ha viajado a Belgrado (Serbia). "Tenemos ejemplos negativos de nuestras estrellas de fútbol que cobran millones e ignoran el autoaislamiento obligatorio al regresar a casa", ha criticado la primera ministra Ana Brnabic acerca del regreso de Jovic y otros jugadores serbios que juegan en equipos extranjeros, en unas declaraciones recogidas por 20 Minutos.
"En lugar de aislarse a sí mismo, el delantero se divirtió por todo Belgrado", ha informado el diario Blic, además de añadir que la Policía serbia ha abierto una investigación policial.
Luka Jovic aseguró el pasado viernes que había compartido equipos de recuperación que usaba el jugador de baloncesto Trey Thompkins. "Fuimos a entrenar esta mañana, pero vinieron de la administración y dijeron que no teníamos entrenamiento ni nada durante las próximas dos semanas. Todos debemos estar en casa y no salir de Madrid", aseguró en una entrevista al medio de comunicación serbio B92.
