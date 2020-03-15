madrid
Renfe pospone hasta nueva fecha sin determinar la puesta en servicio de su AVE de bajo precio Avlo, prevista para el 6 de abril, y devolverá el precio de los billetes a los usuarios, dentro de las medidas excepcionales por el coronavirus que entrarán en vigor a partir de la medianoche del miércoles 18 de marzo.
Para adaptarse al decreto de estado de alarma que reduce un 50 % el transporte ferroviario de viajeros (a excepción de Cercanías), Renfe ha anunciado que implantará un nuevo plan de transporte en el que todos los trenes de AVE, Larga Distancia, Media Distancia y Avant programados para los próximos quince días serán anulados y sustituidos por una nueva oferta a partir de las 00.00 del miércoles 18. El nuevo plan mantendrá la posibilidad de movilidad en todas las relaciones existentes, pero reducirá a la mitad la oferta de los servicios de Avant, Media y Larga Distancia y AVE.
Por ese motivo, Renfe devolverá íntegramente el importe a todos los viajeros que tuvieran billete adquirido para el periodo de vigencia de la medida y pondrá a la venta las nuevas plazas. A los viajeros con billetes adquiridos para los trenes Avlo en la promoción de 5 euros se les entregará un código para canjearlo por otro billete para utilizarlo cuando arranque el servicio. Además, durante el estado de alarma, suspende en todos los trenes los servicios de cafetería, bar móvil, restauración a bordo, distribución de prensa y auriculares y todas las salas club de las estaciones permanecerán cerradas.
Para aplicar la instrucción del Gobierno de que haya la máxima separación posible entre los viajeros en los trenes en los que se vende una plaza sentada, Renfe limitará la oferta de plazas disponibles para cada tren, en función de la configuración y tipología de cada uno. Además ha habilitado un nuevo número de teléfono de información específica (918 314 520), que estará disponible a partir del lunes 16 de marzo.
