madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este lunes de 56 muertes con covid-19 en los últimos siete días, dejando el total en 27.136, los mismos notificados que este domingo, según el balance que se ha publicado esta tarde.
De los 56 fallecidos, cinco se localizan en Asturias, dos en Cantabria, seis en Castilla y León, cinco en Catalunya, dos en Extremadura, dos en Galicia, 31 en Madrid y tres en La Rioja.
Además, Sanidad ha registrado 48 nuevos positivos, para un total de 241.717 desde el inicio de la pandemia, mientras que ayer se produjeron 102 contagios. En los últimos 14 días, 932 personas han iniciado síntomas de covid-19, 247 en la última semana.
Los 48 nuevos confirmados se localizan en Andalucía (uno), Aragón (cuatro), Asturias (dos), Canarias (uno), Cantabria (dos), Castilla y León (cinco), Cataluña (seis), Comunidad Valenciana (nueve), Galicia (uno), Madrid (8), Navarra (6), País Vasco (dos) y La Rioja (uno).
Se han producido 145 nuevas hospitalizaciones en la última semana (124.348 en total): 17 en Andalucía, once en Aragón, dos en Asturias, uno en Baleares, cuatro en Canarias, cuatro en Cantabria, 15 en Castilla-La Mancha, 18 en Castilla y León, 19 en Cataluña, una en Ceuta, nueve en Comunidad Valenciana, uno en Extremadura, tres en Galicia, 34 en Madrid, uno en Murcia, dos en Navarra, uno en País Vasco y dos en La Rioja.
También se ha informado de 14 nuevos ingresos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) en los últimos siete días, elevando el total a 11.611: uno en Aragón, uno en Cantabria, cuatro en Castilla-La Mancha, uno en Castilla y León, dos en Catalunya, cuatro en Madrid y uno en Navarra.
