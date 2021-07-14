Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica que la incidencia sigue ascendiendo: 469 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

Covid-19 Sanidad notifica que la incidencia sigue ascendiendo: 469 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, comparece este martes 13 de julio de 2021 ante la Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo en el Congreso. Kiko Huesca / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 26.390 nuevos casos de COVID-19, 15.494 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 17.384 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.041.474 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 469,50, frente a 436,75 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 222.781 positivos.

En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido diez nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 17 el miércoles pasado. Hasta X personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 28 personas con diagnóstico de COVID-19 positivo confirmado en España.

