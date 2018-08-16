Crean un registro de muertes de mujeres por abortos clandestinos en Argentina

La organización Mujeres de la Matria Latinoamericana (MuMaLá) anunció hoy la creación de un registro de muertes de mujeres a causa de abortos clandestinos en Argentina, después de que el Senado rechazase la legalización de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.
Solo en la última semana tres mujeres de 22, 30 y 34 años fallecieron en el país a consecuencia de esta práctica, a la que recurren 354.627 personas al año, según datos recientes del Ministerio argentino de Salud.
"Las muertes de estas mujeres jóvenes y humildes que perfectamente podríamos denominar femicidios de Estado, ya que todas podrían haberse evitado, confirman lo que desde hace meses venimos denunciando: la clandestinidad se cobra la vida de miles de mujeres en nuestro país", afirmó la coordinadora nacional de MuMaLá, Raquel Vivanco.
Destacó que, con la creación de este registro, buscan "visibilizar y seguir exigiendo" la aprobación de una ley de interrupción voluntaria del embarazo que dé respuesta a esta problemática. "El aborto existió, existe y seguirá existiendo, la discusión de fondo es si es clandestino o legal", indicó.
Los datos sobre estas muertes serán recopilados de las publicaciones de medios gráficos y digitales de todo el país, procedimiento idéntico al que realiza MuMaLá con las cifras de feminicidios que recoge en su Observatorio de la violencia contra las Mujeres "Ni Una Menos" desde junio de 2015.
El 9 de agosto, tras casi diecisiete horas de debate, el proyecto de aborto legal, seguro y gratuito fue rechazado en la cámara alta por 38 votos en contra, 31 a favor y 2 abstenciones.
Para Vivanco, esos 40 senadores que no permitieron que saliera adelante una iniciativa que ya había recibido en junio el visto bueno de la Cámara de Diputados son los "responsables" de los fallecimientos por abortos clandestinos.
