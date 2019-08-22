Público
Crimen machista Detienen a un taxista por atropellar a su pareja y huir en Menorca

La víctima, que ha sido ingresada en el hospital en estado grave, ha informado a los agentes de que no ha sido un accidente sino un arrollamiento voluntario.

15/03/2019 - Detalle de un taxi. EFE/Archivo

Detalle de un taxi. EFE/Archivo

Un taxista de 26 años ha sido detenido este jueves en la localidad menorquina de Ciutadella por atropellar a su pareja, a quien hirió de gravedad, y después darse a la fuga con su vehículo, según la Policía Local de esta localidad. 

La Policía Local fue avisada a las 05.20 horas de que en la Avenida Constitución de Ciutadella había una mujer herida tendida sobre la calzada. Según un testigo, la víctima, de 34 años, acababa de ser atropellada por un conductor de un taxi. Tras ser atendida en el centro de salud de Canal Salat ha sido ingresada en estado grave en el hospital Mateu Orfila de Mahón. 

Tanto el testigo como la propia herida han informado a los agentes de que el atropello por parte de su pareja sentimental ha sido voluntario y que, al menos, una de las ruedas ha pasado sobre su cuerpo. 

El agresor ha sido detenido sobre las 06.50 horas en un control activado por la Policía Local. Se le acusa de un delito de violencia de género con lesiones graves. La Policía Local de Ciutadella ha trasladado al detenido a las dependencias de la Policía Nacional, en cuyos calabozos permanece a la espera de que pase a disposición judicial este jueves.

