Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte de una mujer que falleció el pasado sábado en el hospital de Bellvitge, en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), donde había ingresado malherida a consecuencia de una agresión que se investiga como violencia machista.
Según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso, la mujer murió el pasado día 3 en el Hospital de Bellvitge de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, apenas horas después de ingresar en el centro sanitario. La mujer presentaba indicios de haber sido víctima de una agresión.
A raíz de su muerte, el juzgado de instrucción de guardia de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat abrió diligencias y encargó a la Unidad de Investigación Criminal (UIC) de los Mossos d'Esquadra investigar las circunstancias de la agresión.
Los primeros indicios de la investigación apuntan a que la mujer fue víctima de una agresión machista
Aunque por el momento los investigadores mantienen abiertas todas las hipótesis en relación con las causas del crimen, los primeros indicios apuntan a que la mujer fue víctima de una agresión machista, por lo que las pesquisas se centran principalmente en el entorno personal y familiar de la víctima.
El caso está siendo investigado por el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, que ha decretado el secreto de sumario. De confirmarse esa hipótesis, la fallecida sería la víctima mortal número 38 de violencia machista en España en lo que va de año y la quinta en Cataluña.
