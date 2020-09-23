Estás leyendo: Rodrigo Lanza, condenado a 20 años de cárcel por el asesinato de Víctor Laínez

Crimen Rodrigo Lanza, condenado a 20 años de cárcel por el asesinato de Víctor Laínez

En el anterior juicio, Lanza fue condenado a cinco años de prisión por homicidio imprudente.

El acusado Rodrigo Lanza (c) es escoltado por efectivos de la Policía al abandonar la sala tras escuchar el veredicto del jurado que le ha declarado culpable del asesinato de Víctor Laínez en diciembre de 2017 en un bar de Zaragoza, y ha determinado por
El acusado Rodrigo Lanza (c) es escoltado por efectivos de la Policía al abandonar la sala tras escuchar el veredicto del jurado. /EFE/Javier Belver POOL

Rodrigo Lanza ha sido condenado a 20 años de cárcel por asesinato agravado, en el conocido 'crimen de los tirantes', según han adelantado algunos medios. 

 La sentencia ha llegado después de que el tribunal del jurado le declarase culpable de la muerte de Víctor Laínez tras golpearle el 8 de diciembre de 2017 en un bar de Zaragoza.

En el anterior juicio, Lanza fue condenado a cinco años de prisión por homicidio imprudente. El jurado popular no consideró acreditado que los amigos de Lanza le dijeran que Laínez llevaba tirantes con los colores de la bandera española.

