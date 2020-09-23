Rodrigo Lanza ha sido condenado a 20 años de cárcel por asesinato agravado, en el conocido 'crimen de los tirantes', según han adelantado algunos medios.
La sentencia ha llegado después de que el tribunal del jurado le declarase culpable de la muerte de Víctor Laínez tras golpearle el 8 de diciembre de 2017 en un bar de Zaragoza.
En el anterior juicio, Lanza fue condenado a cinco años de prisión por homicidio imprudente. El jurado popular no consideró acreditado que los amigos de Lanza le dijeran que Laínez llevaba tirantes con los colores de la bandera española.
Habrá ampliación
