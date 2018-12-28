La Audiencia de Girona ha decretado la libertad sin fianza para Jordi Magentí, único encausado por la muerte de Marc Hernández y Paula Mas en el pantano de Susqueda el 24 de agosto de 2017, y que estaba en prisión preventiva desde hace nueve meses, informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC).
La Sección Cuarta de la Audiencia ha estimado el recurso de apelación interpuesto por el abogado de Jordi Magentí contra el auto del 2 de noviembre del Juzgado número 2 de Santa Coloma de Farners (Girona).
Así ha acordado la libertad provisional sin fianza, previa retirada del pasaporte y con prohibición de salir del territorio nacional hasta la finalización del procedimiento y con la obligación de presentarse los días 1 y 15 de cada mes -o el siguiente hábil- ante el juzgado instructor.
El pasado día 11, en la vista por este recurso, el abogado de Magentí volvió a pedir que se le pusiera en libertad por entender que la tesis de la acusación que le mantenía en prisión desde hace nueve meses era "extraordinariamente débil" y basada sólo en indicios.
Las acusaciones, que se opusieron a la solicitud del abogado de Magentí, se reafirmaron en que toda la investigación le incriminaba y cuestionaron por boca de los familiares de las víctimas que el presunto asesino todavía no hubiera declarado, pese a reclamar su inocencia.
Ésta fue la segunda vista por los mismos motivos, ya que el pasado abril la Sección Tercera concluyó que existía una "base indiciaria sólida y suficiente" contra Magentí y desestimó la petición.
El abogado de la defensa, Benet Salellas, insistió en mostrar sus dudas sobre todas las conclusiones a las que habían llegado los investigadores desde que se produjeron los crímenes.
Ante las críticas de la defensa, el fiscal aseguró que se investigó a todos los posibles sospechosos y que "el único sin coartada" es Magentí.
Por su parte, el abogado de las familias, Carles Monguilod, afirmó que éstas creían que la investigación estaba "en el buen camino", e insistió en que se extrañaban de que "quien reclama su inocencia no haya pedido ser oído".
La letrada de la acusación popular, en nombre de las poblaciones de donde eran Marc y Paula, recordó asimismo que Jordi Magentí tiene a su mujer en Colombia, donde pensaba ir a vivir, por lo que seguía vigente el riesgo de fuga.
