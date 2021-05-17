Estás leyendo: Más de 80 migrantes marroquíes entran en Ceuta a nado

Crisis migratoria Más de 80 migrantes marroquíes entran en Ceuta a nado 

Entre las personas que han entrado bordeando el espigón fronterizo, había familias completas con menores.

Dos jóvenes migrantes marroquíes han llegado a la playa del Tarajal en una foto de archivo, a 24 de abril de 2021, en Ceuta.
Dos jóvenes migrantes marroquíes han llegado a la playa del Tarajal en una foto de archivo, a 24 de abril de 2021, en Ceuta. Antonio Sampere / Europa Press

Más de 80 migrantes marroquíes, entre ellos familias completas con menores, han entrado a nado esta madrugada en Ceuta, principalmente bordeando el espigón fronterizo. Según los datos facilitados por fuentes policiales, las entradas se han ido produciendo a partir de las 02.00 horas de la madrugada.

La mayor parte de las entradas se han llevado a cabo por la frontera norte de Benzú, por donde han conseguido entrar hasta familias enteras con varios menores de edad. En este caso, las familias han entrado bordeando el espigón debido a la escasa distancia que separa Ceuta de Marruecos y sin que fueran detenidos por la Gendarmería marroquí.

La Cruz Roja Española ha desplegado un dispositivo especial en la zona para atender a estas personas.

