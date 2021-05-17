MadridActualizado:
Más de 80 migrantes marroquíes, entre ellos familias completas con menores, han entrado a nado esta madrugada en Ceuta, principalmente bordeando el espigón fronterizo. Según los datos facilitados por fuentes policiales, las entradas se han ido produciendo a partir de las 02.00 horas de la madrugada.
La mayor parte de las entradas se han llevado a cabo por la frontera norte de Benzú, por donde han conseguido entrar hasta familias enteras con varios menores de edad. En este caso, las familias han entrado bordeando el espigón debido a la escasa distancia que separa Ceuta de Marruecos y sin que fueran detenidos por la Gendarmería marroquí.
La Cruz Roja Española ha desplegado un dispositivo especial en la zona para atender a estas personas.
