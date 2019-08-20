El estanque del Parque del Retiro se ha llenado este martes de activistas a bordo de 32 barcas, que han acudido al lugar para exigir "puerto seguro ya" para los buques humanitarios Open Arms, con un centenar de migrantes rescatados y a la deriva durante 19 días, y Ocean Viking, con 356 personas a bordo.
La responsable de campañas de Amnistía Internacional, Maribel Tellado, ha declarado que han organizado esta acción, en la que han contado con 120 activistas, "para denunciar el fracaso de las políticas europeas en materia migratoria y de asilo" y para pedir a Italia que les deje desembarcar.
"Estamos en las barcas del Retiro (Madrid) para exigir un #PuertoSeguroYa para las personas rescatadas en el mediterráneo y que se encuentran en los barcos de Open Arms y Ocean Viking" ha comunicado la propia ONG en sus redes.
Estamos en las barcas del Retiro (Madrid) para exigir un #PuertoSeguroYa para las personas rescatadas en el mediterráneo y que se encuentran en los barcos de @openarms_fund y @MSF_Sea pic.twitter.com/yBve2nD1jz— Amnistía Internacional España (@amnistiaespana) August 20, 2019
