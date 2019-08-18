Público
Público

Crisis migratoria El Gobierno ofrece el puerto de Algeciras para desembarcar a las personas del Open Arms

El Gobierno ofrece el puerto de Algeciras para desembarcar a las personas del Open Arms

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
15/08/2019. El Open Arms frente a las costas de Lampedusa. / EFE

El Open Arms frente a las costas de Lampedusa. / EFE

El Gobierno ofrece el puerto de Algeciras para desembarcar a las personas del Open Arms.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad