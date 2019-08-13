Público
Crisis migratoria La ley permite a España acoger a los 31 menores del Open Arms para tramitar su petición de asilo

Así lo defiende la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado, aclarando que "no hay que hacer nada extraordinario que no esté contemplado en la ley" y asegurando que "no es de recibo que España entre en el juego impuesto por Salvini". 

12/08/2019.- Imagen tomada de un vídeo facilitado por Open Arms del momento en que varios migrantes son evacuados. EFE/Open Arms

El Open Arms ya logró el lunes que 8 migrantes fueran evacuados, además de dos embarazadas anteriormente. / EFE

España podría acoger a los 31 menores no acompañados que esperan un puerto abierto tras ser rescatados por el Open Arms. Todo ello, sin "hacer nada extraordinario que no esté contemplado en la ley". Así lo ha explicado la directora Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR), Estrella Galán, después de que el capitán del buque, Marc Reig, solicitara a la embajada española en malta asilo para los jóvenes. 

Galán, ha asegurado que "tras la petición de asilo presentada por el capitán, como máxima autoridad del barco, España puede aplicar el artículo 38 de la Ley de Asilo que permite el traslado de estas personas para que formalicen su solicitud de protección en territorio español".

Según lo dispuesto en la ley, "cuando el solicitante no sea nacional del país en que se encuentre la Representación diplomática y corra peligro su integridad física, los Embajadores de España podrán promover el traslado del o de los solicitantes de asilo a España para hacer posible la presentación de la solicitud".

Galán también ha recordado que una vez trasladados los menores a España, deberían comunicarlo a la Fiscalía de Menores, al Ministerio del Interior a través de la Oficina de Asilo y a ACNUR.

Para la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado, "esta situación es inaceptable y es urgente que se ofrezca un puerto seguro a las 151 personas" que permanecen en el buque humanitario.

"No es de recibo que España entre en el juego impuesto por Salvini (ministro del Interior italiano) y sus colegas para ver quién cierra más férreamente sus fronteras y da la espalda a los derechos humanos", ha opinado Galán.

