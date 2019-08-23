El primer ministro maltés, Joseph Muscat, ha anunciado este viernes un acuerdo para el desembarco en la isla de los 356 migrantes rescatados a bordo del Ocean Viking en virtud del cual la Marina maltesa los llevará a puerto y luego serán trasladados a otros seis estados miembro.
"Tras discusiones con la Comisión Europea y varios estados miembro, principalmente Francia y Alemania, Malta ha accedido a ser parte de la solución del punto muerto del Ocean Viking, que tiene a 356 personas a bordo, sin prejuicio de su postura legal", ha escrito Muscat en su Twitter.
"Malta trasladará a estas personas a barcos de las Fuerzas Armadas maltesas fuera de las aguas territoriales y los llevará a tierra", ha precisado.
Según el primer ministro maltés, "todos los migrantes serán trasladados a otros estados miembros". En concreto, ha precisado que los migrantes rescatados por el barco de Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y SOS Mediterranée entre el 9 y el 12 de agosto serán trasladados a Francia, Alemania, Irlanda, Luxemburgo, Portugal y Rumanía. "Ninguno se quedará el Malta", ha recalcado.
La situación en el barco era crítica
El pasado 21 de agosto, SOS Méditerranée advirtió de que la embarcación necesitaba una solución "rápida" para desembarcar a sus 356 inmigrantes -entre ellos 103 menores, la mayoría no acompañados- y evitar que la situación degenerara a bordo.
El Ocean Viking realizó cuatro rescates sucesivos entre los pasados 9 y 12 de agosto, y desde entonces esperaba a una distancia equidistante de Italia y Malta a que algún país europeo le autorizara un puerto en el que poder desembarcar a estas personas.
