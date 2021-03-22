Estás leyendo: La niña migrante que ha fallecido en Gran Canaria no se llamaba Nabody

Público
Público

Crisis migratoria La niña migrante que ha fallecido en Gran Canaria no se llamaba Nabody

Uno de los pediatras que la atendió ha explicado que la menor no se llamaba Nabody, nombre que corresponde a otra niña migrante que "está viva y tiene una madre que no está con ella en estos momentos".

MIGRANTES GRAN CANARIA
Un sanitario de Cruz Roja practica ejercicios de reanimación a un bebé que llegó sin pulso en la partera con 52 personas de origen subsahariano rescatada por Salvamento Marítimo en Gran Canaria el pasado 16 de marzo. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La niña migrante que falleció este domingo en Gran Canaria no se llamaba Nabody, según ha explicado Abián Montesdeoca, uno de los pediatras que atendió a la pequeña después de que fuera rescatada el pasado martes de una patera en la que viajaban en total ocho niños

El médico ha explicado que Nabody es otra niña, que "está viva y tiene una madre que no está con ella en estos momentos" y que "puede recibir noticias erróneas de que su hija ha fallecido". Montesdeoca ha advertido del riesgo de que los medios de comunicación y también los representantes públicos se hayan hecho eco de esta "elucubración", como el propio presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, o el líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.

"En estos días han llegado muchos niños pequeños que han precisado ingreso, en ocasiones no acompañados de sus madres. Eso ha dificultado su identificación y todo el mundo ha hecho elucubraciones, poniéndole nombre a los niños sin hablar con sus madres. Craso error", ha defendido el pediatra.  

Asimismo, ha recordado la importancia de evitar "dar a conocer el nombre de los que sufren, especialmente si son niños". "Tienen derecho a preservar su anonimato e intimidad", ha manifestado. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público