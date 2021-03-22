madridActualizado:
La niña migrante que falleció este domingo en Gran Canaria no se llamaba Nabody, según ha explicado Abián Montesdeoca, uno de los pediatras que atendió a la pequeña después de que fuera rescatada el pasado martes de una patera en la que viajaban en total ocho niños.
El médico ha explicado que Nabody es otra niña, que "está viva y tiene una madre que no está con ella en estos momentos" y que "puede recibir noticias erróneas de que su hija ha fallecido". Montesdeoca ha advertido del riesgo de que los medios de comunicación y también los representantes públicos se hayan hecho eco de esta "elucubración", como el propio presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, o el líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.
"En estos días han llegado muchos niños pequeños que han precisado ingreso, en ocasiones no acompañados de sus madres. Eso ha dificultado su identificación y todo el mundo ha hecho elucubraciones, poniéndole nombre a los niños sin hablar con sus madres. Craso error", ha defendido el pediatra.
Asimismo, ha recordado la importancia de evitar "dar a conocer el nombre de los que sufren, especialmente si son niños". "Tienen derecho a preservar su anonimato e intimidad", ha manifestado.
