El barco humanitario Ocean Viking ha rescatado este viernes a 104 personas en el Mediterráneo central, ha anunciado la ONG francesa SOS Mediterráneo, encargada de ese navío junto con Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF).
El grupo fue localizado en una embarcación neumática a 50 millas náuticas (unos 80 kilómetros) de la costa libia, ha precisado la organización en Twitter.
Entre los rescatados hay diez mujeres y cuarenta menores, incluidos dos bebés.
El Ocean Viking había desembarcado este miércoles en el puerto de Taranto, en el sur de Italia, a otras 176 personas que habían sido rescatadas durante el fin de semana.
"Es un alivio que los 176 supervivientes puedan alcanzar la seguridad sin retrasos inútiles, pero pedimos a los líderes de la Unión Europea que concuerden un mecanismo de desembarco automático", ha indicado la ONG francesa cuando el Gobierno italiano les autorizó a atracar.
Al menos 1.077 personas han muerto este año intentando alcanzar las costas del sur de Europa, según un balance divulgado este viernes por la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM). Más de la mitad de las víctimas, en concreto 692, corresponden a la zona central del Mediterráneo.
